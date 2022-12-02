MagCorp collaborates with Philips, FSU MagLab to develop MRI technology

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee-based MagCorp and Philips signed an agreement to connect scientists from Florida State University-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory with professionals to develop more affordable and accessible MR imaging, according to MagCorp.

The agreement between MagCorp and Philips will reportedly allow MagCorp to hire MagLab researchers as consultants to assist in working on technological hurdles, such as current magnet technologies and supporting infrastructure.

"We are excited and honored to be working with Philips and FSU," said Jeffrey Whalen, director of MagCorp. "This is just the beginning of a new age of public-private partnership in which FSU's research capabilities will be fully connected to the global marketplace."

According to MagCorp, the collaboration is the result of continued work and collaboration among several partners including Florida State University, the National MagLab and the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality.

Due to MRI systems being one of the most widely used medical tools for disease detection, treatment monitoring, diagnosis and injury, Philip's purpose is to reportedly improve people's lives by increasing MRI access contributes to this effort. MagCorp added lowering operating costs of MRIs and initial acquisition could revolutionize access to the delivery of care in the future.

“Industrial advancement outside of current MRI technology is bringing new capabilities into play that have historically been out of reach for MRI Magnets,” said Josh Hilderbrand, Director, Head of MRI Magnet Research and Development with Philips. “Finding ways to leverage emerging technologies and apply them to MRI has the potential to increase accessibility, impacting more lives in support of Philips’ mission and vision.”

Hilderbrand also added that FSU's MagLab offers them key resources in researching technologies for lower cost MRI options while MagCorp provides easy access to those specific resources.

According to Greg Boebinger, director of FSU MagLab, this new team approach could leverage the MagLab's capabilities to address technical challenges faced by the private sector while also helping to grow the local economy.

"This partnership between Philips and MagCorp fits perfectly into the model we are building as a community," said TMH CEO Mark O'Bryant.