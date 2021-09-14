Tallahassee's Governors Inn begins renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Governors Inn, located in the city’s historic downtown, two blocks from the Florida Capitol, hit the pause button May 10, closing for an estimated 11-month, multimillion-dollar renovation.

The inn has operated as a distinctive, 41-room boutique hotel since its opening in April 1984. A spokesman for the inn said the plan is to complete the renovation by next summer, with a reopening in August 2022.

The overhaul is said to include upgrades to all guest rooms and suites, as well as the lobby and public spaces. A new lounge and patio are being added to the front of the building on the Adams Street Commons.

A spokesman for the inn said modernizations will include high-tech amenities added to all guest rooms and public spaces, as well as upgrades to hotel furnishings to add contemporary style.

Representatives said the property will retain the historic charm for which it is known.

“Our family is excited to bring new life back into a building with such rich history in Tallahassee’s downtown area,” said William Mateer, the Principal Executive whose family owns the Inn. “A goal of this renovation is to help revitalize downtown, creating a diverse, inclusive atmosphere that is welcoming to everyone. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

As part of the renovation process, a considerable portion of the inn’s existing furnishings were donated to four local organizations: Tallahassee's Homeless Coalition, ECHO Outreach Ministries, Boys Town North Florida, and Tallahassee Community College's Emergency Medical Services Technology program. Donated items included food, appliances, furniture, linens and paper goods.

The design and construction of the renovation is being handled by three Florida firms: Hungerford Design Inc. (HDI) of Orlando (HungerfordDesign.com); Architects Lewis+Whitlock (ALW) of Tallahassee (think3d.net); and Childers Construction of Tallahassee (childers-construction.com).

