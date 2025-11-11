Tallahassee's first Cook Out holds soft opening Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After years of anticipation, Tallahassee's first Cook Out opened its doors to neighbors Monday night.

The new location on N Monroe Street took the place of the old Hardee's restaurant.

The popular burger and milkshake restaurant held a soft opening on Monday night from aroun 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will begin full operations starting Tuesday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

This is the second Cook Out to open in our viewing area. The fast food chain has another location in Valdosta.

