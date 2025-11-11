Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee's first Cook Out holds soft opening Monday

The restaurant located on North Monroe Street welcomed customers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday before beginning full operations on Tuesday
COOK OUT OPENS IN TALLAHASSEE
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After years of anticipation, Tallahassee's first Cook Out opened its doors to neighbors Monday night.

The new location on N Monroe Street took the place of the old Hardee's restaurant.

The popular burger and milkshake restaurant held a soft opening on Monday night from aroun 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will begin full operations starting Tuesday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

This is the second Cook Out to open in our viewing area. The fast food chain has another location in Valdosta.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood