Tallahassee's connection to King Charles III, royal family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may be surprised to find out that Tallahassee has a connection to the royal family.

King Charles III's great uncle King Edward VIII, also known as the Duke of Windsor, regularly visited the capital city for quail hunting.

"The Duke and Duchess would stop here every winter on the way to palm beach which is where all the jet setters went to and so forth," said Bob Holladay, the president of the Tallahassee Historical Society.

