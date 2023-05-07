Watch Now
Tallahassee's connection to King Charles III, royal family

You may be surprised to find out that Tallahassee has a connection to the royal family.
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 18:09:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may be surprised to find out that Tallahassee has a connection to the royal family.

King Charles III's great uncle King Edward VIII, also known as the Duke of Windsor, regularly visited the capital city for quail hunting.

"The Duke and Duchess would stop here every winter on the way to palm beach which is where all the jet setters went to and so forth," said Bob Holladay, the president of the Tallahassee Historical Society.

King Charles, Queen Camilla officially crowned at coronation ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned at a coronation ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

