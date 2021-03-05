Tallahassee's Citizens Police Review Board holds first meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After months of waiting, Tallahassee's Citizens Police Review Board hosted its first meeting Thursday.

Dr. Rosezetta Bobo is a member on the review board.

"We are here to represent the community. We are public servants," said Bobo.

She said her mission is voicing community concerns and working on solutions when it comes to law enforcement.

A mission the city's police chief is on board with.

"Anything we can do to make the police department better, we should do," said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Thursday was the first meeting since its official creation last June.

Three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee in 2020, along with protests in the city and nationally led to the idea.

City commissioner, Curtis Richardson said this is the result of listening to the people of Tallahassee.

"This came out of discussions and conversations that we had with the Black Lives Matter representatives," Richardson said.

Chair of the board, Rashad Mujahid said he envisions the board creating more transparency.

"Trusted line of understanding, tolerance and an open cooperation between our police force and our community," said Mujahid.

"We'll look at things in the past, what were the rules and do the rules need to change," said City Inspector General, Dennis Sutton.

They will then present those recommendations, if any, to the city.

The board will go through Citizens Police Academy, Ethics and Diversity training.

They'll also ride along with officers every quarter.

"We've got a lot to look at and a great group of people to do that," said Dr. Bobo.

Thursday the board selected their Vice-Chair tonight and also went home with policies to look over.

They are scheduled to have monthly meetings.