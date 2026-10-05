Tallahassee’s ‘Cash for Trash’ event returns on Oct. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee residents looking to clear out unwanted furniture, appliances, and other household items can turn their trash into a credit on their utility bill this month.

The City of Tallahassee said its biannual “Cash for Trash” event returns Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s Community Beautification and Waste Management facility, 2727 Major James Morgan Jr. Way (formerly Municipal Way), near Messer Field.

The event allows residential customers to properly dispose of bulk trash and household hazardous waste.

City residential customers with active garbage service who participate will receive a $5 credit on their utility bill. Customers may make multiple trips during the event, but only one $5 credit will be issued per utility account.

Customers must sign in at the event to receive the credit.

What can you bring?

Accepted items include:



Furniture

Large and small household appliances

Computers and other electronics

Household hazardous waste

Batteries

Cleaners

Paints

Pesticides

Solvents

Tires, limited to four per customer

Commercial tires will not be accepted.

Household hazardous waste should be disposed of properly because items such as paints, pesticides, cleaners, and solvents can harm the environment when improperly placed in the trash or sewer system.

What isn't accepted?

The city will not accept household garbage, yard waste, or construction and demolition debris during the event.

“Cash for Trash” is also not available to commercial business customers.

While Tallahassee encourages residential utility customers to use the city’s every-other-week bulky item collection service for large curbside items, the event can provide another option for people living in apartments or residents who need to dispose of several large items.

For more information, visit Talgov.com/YOU or call City of Tallahassee Utilities at 850-891-4968.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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