Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee's "Cash for Trash" event happening this weekend

Get money for your garbage whilst keeping the community safe
041322 cash for trash city of tallahassee.bmp
Posted at 12:08 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 00:11:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trading in your trash for cash!

The City of Tallahassee is hosting the Cash for Trash event to incentivize spring cleaning!

Big household items like furniture, appliances, tires, electronics, and paints and pesticides can all be dropped off for free, and you can take multiple trips!

The city will even pay you 5 dollars towards your next utility bill. Just make sure you bring your last bill to show in order to get that credit.

Karen Kirksey is with the city and says this event will help keep the community safe from improper disposal...

"This is another effort in the City of Tallahassee's sustainability work and we want to keep Tallahassee beautiful and this is another way of doing it."

The event is happening this Saturday, April 16th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Community Beautification and Waste Management facility located at 2727 Municipal Way, off West Pensacola Street, near Messer Field.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming