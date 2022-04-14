Tallahassee's "Cash for Trash" event happening this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trading in your trash for cash!

The City of Tallahassee is hosting the Cash for Trash event to incentivize spring cleaning!

Big household items like furniture, appliances, tires, electronics, and paints and pesticides can all be dropped off for free, and you can take multiple trips!

The city will even pay you 5 dollars towards your next utility bill. Just make sure you bring your last bill to show in order to get that credit.

Karen Kirksey is with the city and says this event will help keep the community safe from improper disposal...

"This is another effort in the City of Tallahassee's sustainability work and we want to keep Tallahassee beautiful and this is another way of doing it."

The event is happening this Saturday, April 16th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Community Beautification and Waste Management facility located at 2727 Municipal Way, off West Pensacola Street, near Messer Field.