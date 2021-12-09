Tallahassee's biggest Downtown Market happening this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee’s biggest Downtown Market is happening this weekend! It will feature 70 vendors showcasing small businesses, local artists, and more! There will be food, music, and entertainment…plus Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by!

One of the vendors at the market is The Bespoke Rabbit. Co-owner, Lindsey Waldick, says this will be a great time to come out and support local businesses in the community.

“It’s really wonderful just to be a part of the community of just different artists and artisans and makers around town, just being able to get out there and put our product out it’s very exciting.”

Just One More Downtown Market is happening at the Chain of Parks on Monroe Street and Park Avenue. It’s going on this Saturday, December 11th, starting at 9 AM until 4 PM. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from 12PM to 2PM.

This is the final Downtown Market until March 2022!

