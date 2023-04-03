Tallahassee's biannual 'Cash for Trash' event set to return

The City of Tallahassee's biannual "Cash for Trash" event is set to return Saturday, April 15, to assist community members with getting rid of unwanted items.

The event is held biannually on the third Saturday in April and October, allowing City residential utility members to dispose unwanted large or hazardous materials.

Examples of items residents are allowed to bring includes furniture, small and large household appliances, tires (limit four per customer; no commercial tires), household hazardous waste and electronic items (including computers and computer parts). Batteries, paints, cleaners, pesticides and solvents are also accepted, according to the city.

These household hazardous waste items can have a serious impact on the environment if improperly disposed of through the trash or sewer system, the city stated.

The event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City's Community Beautification and Waste Management facility, located at 2727 Municipal Way, near Messer Field.

According to the city, participating City residential utility customers with an active garbage service account will receive a $5 credit toward their utility bill as a thank you. To receive the credit, customers must present a City utility bill before offloading material, the city reports.

Customers are allowed to make multiple trips, but only one credit per utility bill will be issued.

For more information, visitTalgov.com/YOU or call City of Tallahassee Utilities at 850-891-4968.

