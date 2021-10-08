Tallahassee's biannual 'Cash for Trash' event returns Oct.16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee’s Biannual event returns Saturday, October 16 to help you declutter your home and garage.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City’s Community Beautification and Waste Management facility, located at 2727 Municipal Way, near Messer Field.

“Cash for Trash” is held every year on the third Saturday in April and October that allows all city residents to dispose of household trash items that are too large to fit in their garbage containers or contain hazardous waste.

All participants with an active garbage service account will receive a $5 credit towards their utility bill.

Customers must show a city utility bill before unloading their materials to receive the credit. Keep in mind, only one credit is given per utility bill even if a customer makes multiple trips.

Residents may bring items like furniture, any size household appliances, tires (only four per customer and no commercials tiers), hazardous waste, electronic items including computer parts, batteries, cleaners, paints, pesticides and solvents.

“Cash for Trash’ provides an alternative method of disposal that can be beneficial for residents that are living in apartments or have several large items to get rid of.

This event will not accept household garbage, construction demolition, debris or commercial customers.

For more information about “cash for Trash” visit Talgov.com/YOU[talgov.com] or call 850-891-4968.