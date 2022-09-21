Tallahassee's Bank On launches website at Advantage Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I absolutely do believe that this is beneficial for other businesses who are looking to get started,” says Brian Wyatt Jr.

The Bank On coalition is a national effort to ensure all consumers and small businesses have access to affordable banking. From there bank on helps individuals work towards financial capabilities such as building credit or small business loans with the help of their partners such as the City of Tallahassee, the county, and financial institutions.

President of Chambers of Commerce Katrina Tuggerson spearheaded bringing this national program to the Capitol City after seeing the benefits it brought to other areas. She quickly realized she would need some partners and brought in Mesha Ware Director of Financial Empowerment for the Capital City Chamber.

“It means a lot to me to know that we are helping anyone who might not feel comfortable in banking in a financial institution, in whatever their financial goals are, to be able to reach those,” says Mesha Ware.

Ware is hopeful that Bank On will lead to productivity and more new businesses.

"Not only a coalition of conversation but a coalition of action. We know that in order for businesses, financial institution, small businesses, entrepreneurs whatever that may be, to survive they need their community,” says Mesha Ware.