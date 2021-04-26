Tallahassee Youth Orchestra gives free lessons at Maryland Oaks Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From the violin, to the Piano. Kamari Youness does it all.

"It actually makes me feel great, because I didn't know how to play a violin until now," said Youness.

Youness lives in the Maryland Oaks community where the Tallahassee Youth Orchestra has been holding free lessons for the past few months.

So far, the orchestra has about five kids signed up for their free lessons starting the program in January, the orchestra wanted to give kids the opportunity to get out of the house, and into music class.

"With the world being in a pandemic, and music being especially hit hard, and children not having that human connection because everything went online, we wanted to basically keep music alive," said Allyson Royal.

Royal, who teaches violin for the classes, says it was important to the Tallahassee Youth Orchestra to provide free lessons for families in lower income communities like Maryland Oaks.

Also being offered, piano lessons. Giving people like Janel Baskin daughter a way to unwind.

"She always likes to play or be entertained, and it's something she can use in the future," said Baskin.

If you would like to sign up for free music lessons at the Maryland Oaks community, you can call the center at (850) 412-0016.