Tallahassee woman dead, 2 others injured after crash on Capitola Road

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee woman is dead and two others are injured after they were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Leon County.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol, on Capitola Road just west of Misty Blue Lane.

One car was driving east when they crossed over into the westbound lanes going head-on against traffic. Another car was coming their way in the westbound lane and could not get out of the way to avoid a crash.

The car that veered over into the opposite direction lane hit the other car head on causing both cars to rotate before coming to rest.

The driver of the car that crossed into the oncoming traffic was killed in the crash, the other two who were hurt only suffered minor injuries.