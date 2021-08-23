Tallahassee welcomes their youngest officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From Maine to Tallahassee, a little boy's dream is traveling over 1,000 miles, inspiring everyone along the way.

Houlton, a small town in Maine on the Canadian border, lives 4-year-old Deklan Flewelling, an aspiring police officer whose dreams have made it all the way to Tallahassee. Mom, Crystal Flewelling, talking to her son "you go ahead and tell her don't be shy," Deklan saying, "I want to save people."

The Flewelling family took pictures showing off Deklan's skills, and sent his photo cutouts and resume letter (of course) to dozens of departments nationwide, hearing back from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii. Crystal added, "the responses back have been mind-blowing."

One of his stops was at the Tallahassee Police Department, something they say is not only important to kids, but to parents.

Tallahassee Police Department Public Information Officer, Alicia Turner, said "understanding the importance and the impact you have on children just by listening to them, believing in them, and helping them do different things."

Police departments across the country let Deklan pose with K-9 officers, motorcycles, forensics teams...you name it! Even sending back tips on how to prepare to be an officer. Deklan's mom, Crystal, wants him to know his town isn't the only one out there. S

he said, "they're not the only police officers in the world they're all over and they save people in many different ways."

Teaching him about geography and how other departments work with boats and helicopters, something he's very excited about. Deklan exclaimed, "I want to go in the police helicopter!"

So how are Deklan's odds at TPD?

"I'm sure 20 years from now we'll still be looking for great individuals just with him being so motivated at such a young age," TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said.

Right now, Deklan plans to stay in Maine.

"I'm going to work here so if a bad guy comes here I'll arrest him," Deklan said.

"You're the best," said mom.

The Flewelling Family is working on sending a thank you video this week to the Tallahassee Police Department which we can't wait to see!