Tallahassee Waste Management to shift collection services to 5 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Waste Management Services announced on Thursday, June 30, that they are shifting waste collections services to 5 a.m., beginning the second week of July.

Due to the summer heat, Waste Management reportedly want to help the solid waste crew "beat the heat" by having them collect residential recycling and garbage in the early morning rather than later in the day.

Residents are encouraged to set their collection bins out the night before their service day.

Collection bins are to be returned to the home no later than the day after waste collection.

For more information, visit www.talgov.com/you/you-solidwaste or call (850) 891-4968.