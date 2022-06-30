Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Waste Management to shift collection services to 5 a.m.

WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES.png
www.talgov.com
WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES.png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 16:59:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Waste Management Services announced on Thursday, June 30, that they are shifting waste collections services to 5 a.m., beginning the second week of July.

Due to the summer heat, Waste Management reportedly want to help the solid waste crew "beat the heat" by having them collect residential recycling and garbage in the early morning rather than later in the day.

Residents are encouraged to set their collection bins out the night before their service day.

Collection bins are to be returned to the home no later than the day after waste collection.

For more information, visit www.talgov.com/you/you-solidwaste or call (850) 891-4968.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming