Tallahassee Veteran's Day Parade returns after 2020 hiatus

On Thursday, hundreds gathered in downtown Tallahassee to honor our veterans and the ones that passed on.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Nov 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday, hundreds gathered in downtown Tallahassee to honor our veterans and the ones that passed on.

The Veteran's Day parade was a time for people to come together, recognize and remember those that sacrificed so much for America.

Veteran Duane Pickel is a Vietnam Veteran and served 10 years in the military, an opportunity he said is not given to many.

"Veterans are true one-percenters," said Pickel. "Only one percent of Americans go into the military and actually serve in a war so we're actually the true one-percenters."

Local bands kicked off the festivities as crowds lined the street cheering on.

In the crowd, sisters-in-law Wren Clark and Meagan Green were just happy to enjoy the parade together since COVID-19 canceled the parade last year.

"It's really nice after you know after the COVID year to see everybody coming together, to see familiar faces in the crowd after a tough year," said Green."

Wren said she always comes to the parade.

This year she decided to bring company, bringing along her sister-in-law.

"Just seeing the community grouped together again is really nice," said Clark. "It's nice to interact with people again and be able to congregate together."

