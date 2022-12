TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Urban League plans to host its first community policing forum of the season.

Their goal is to strengthen relationships between community members, young people, and local police.

You're invited to attend their virtual Justice Circle via zoom on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Interested attendees may join this zoom.