Tallahassee Urban League partners with Publix to provide summer work for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Urban League is teaming up with Publix Supermarkets to give teenagers in Leon County something positive to focus on this Summer.

The Urban League said giving summer jobs to high school students will not only give them a paying job, but it'll also keep them busy. Something positive they hope will help reduce the amount of violence happening in some Tallahassee communities.

Right now there are about 200 high school students signed up to participate in their program with the Urban League and Publix.

Curtis Taylor, President of the Tallahassee Urban League said that providing these jobs and giving kids something to do during the summer can be a solution to reducing crime and violence in Tallahassee. The program directly ties into the Urban League's mission of providing community round-table discussions to strengthen ties between the community, law enforcement, and local leaders.

"If we have jobs, and I've said this over and over, jobs, jobs, jobs help to combat crime in our community," said Taylor. "If someone has a job, they don't have time to be on the street corner doing something they shouldn't be doing..."

Training for the program starts on June 13, although spots have filled up, Taylor says that you can still call the Urban League to put your kid on a waiting list.