Tallahassee Urban League, Inc. to host second community policing forum

Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Urban League, Inc. will host its second community forum titled "Community Police Relations/Justice Circle Forum: Gun Violence" Thursday, Feb. 17.

The league states that there will be five additional forums and that the goal of these is to "educate and build stronger relationships with our youth, community, and our police."

This event will be hosted virtually and is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.

To join: https://famu.zoom.us/j/91359984972

