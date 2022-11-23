Tallahassee Urban League hosts Thanksgiving Family Celebration giving back to the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over one hundred turkeys and all the fixin's will be ready to go for dozens of families on Thanksgiving Day.

Tallahassee Urban League hosted a community celebration Tuesday for families in need across the Big Bend.

The Urban League teamed up with several local organizations to make this happen, serving up boxes of food to take home and cook on Thanksgiving Day, plus hot meals to enjoy and entertainment for the whole family.

Several volunteers came out on Tuesday to serve their community including one FAMU students who says he's so happy to be a part of making a difference.

"Great to see everybody's faces and just give back to the community and just make an impact, I'm from Michigan so it definitely helps me understand Tallahassee more," said FAMU student, Aaron Richard.

The Tallahassee Urban league plans to make this an annual event to give back to the community every Thanksgiving going forward.