Tallahassee Urban League hosts health and crime prevention fair

A community came together to make sure families have the support they need while looking for ways to keep crime down.

Tallahassee Urban League teamed up with local health care, law enforcement officers and local businesses on Saturday to host a health and crime prevention fair.

Families were able to receive health screenings, along with talking about ways to work on crime prevention.

Dr. Claudette Harrell project manager with the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Mobile Medical Unit said they were there to reach people who might not have had the services otherwise.

"We understand that persons that are disenfranchised in underprivileged areas just not have the wherewithal to actually go to a doctor to go for an appointment," said Harrell.

People who showed up at the event were given school and dental hygiene supplies.

Ray Mobley, President of the Tallahassee Chapter for 100 Black Men, said the event offered people multiple services.

"We're offering healthcare promotion, and vaccinations, and education and awareness, so the whole family can benefit," said Mobley.

Mobley added the community needs to have access to good healthcare, and events like the one on Saturday show what happens when organizations work together.

"It allows the community to see what we can do as an organization, as a community to combat things like healthcare disparity and other things that effect our community," Mobley explained.

Health issues aren't going away anytime soon, Dr. Harrell says unfortunately there's still a gap when it comes to healthcare.

"What we're trying to do starting from just a small number of us is it's not about terfism it's about understanding the difference in the services we provide and we can pull those services together to make them available to persons within our community," said Harrell.

