Tallahassee Urban League hosts community panel, discussion about gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A shooting off of Stuckey Avenue at the Providence Pointe Apartments left one person dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Now, the Tallahassee Urban League's Curtis Taylor says he wants answers to the gun violence problem.

"This is what this forum is all about," Taylor said. "Trying to see how we can come together with our police. Really push community policing where we have police more visible in our community."

In a community panel and discussion, the Urban League will be joining the Tallahassee and Florida A&M University Police Departments, along with community and faith leaders to come up with ways to end the violence.

Just a month into 2022, the department said they've already responded to five shootings with injury and three gun-related homicides. In 2021, TPD said they responded to 73 shootings with injury and 16 gun-related homicides. These numbers are too high for TPD's Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes who is listed to speak at Thursday's event.

"These things are happening because people are making decisions," Holmes said. "Bad decisions. Most of our violent crimes happening today are happening with our youth, that particular age group. The answer or solution to this issue also lies within that group."

The Tallahassee Urban League and community leaders will be meeting virtually. Click here for the Zoom link.