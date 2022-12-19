Tallahassee Urban League helps 50 families celebrate Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While it’s not quite Christmas, on Monday 50 families were able to celebrate a little bit early thanks to the Tallahassee Urban League. Their Christmas celebration had it all from food, a play area for kids, and presents to take home.

Curtis Taylor, President and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League, says it's their way of showing love to kids in the community.

“Every time the opportunity presents itself for the urban league, we’re going to say to our young people we love you, we believe in you, we encourage you. You can do everything you can to get to the highest heights and we want to do everything we can at the Urban League to help you,” said Taylor.

Cynthia Copeland received presents for her family during the celebration. She says it means a lot to be able to provide Christmas for them through the Urban League.

“It feels great to have help because everybody needs help. It’s the caring, the loving and the giving, and I just want everyone to have a beautiful Christmas,” Copeland explained.

Curtis Richardson, Commissioner for the City of Tallahassee, says a lot of people are struggling and the Urban League helps uplift those people in the community through events like the Christmas celebration.

“It’s organizations like the urban league that steps in and helps in so many ways with housing, economic development, locating social services if a family is in need of social services,” said Richardson.

An organization with a mission that Copeland encourages everyone to help support.

"The Urban League has a lot to offer us, we all have to come in and get involved,” said Copeland.

If you’d like to volunteer, or if you’re in need of food or clothes, you can contact the Tallahassee Urban League 850-222-6111.