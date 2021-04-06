Tallahassee Urban League celebrates 'Unity in the Community' recognizing Minority Health Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Urban League’s next major community service event is the 2021 Unity in the Community on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in recognition of Minority Health Month.

The Tallahassee Urban League and Leon County Health Department will celebrate Unity in the Community at the Leon Health Department at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The vent includes a drive-thru distribution of food boxes, health and wellness information, free health testing, free face masks, information on the importance of taking the vaccine shot, and crime prevention resource information will be provided.

The Leon County Health Department, Bond Health Department, City of Tallahassee Police department, the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Farm Share, Sam’s Corner and other organizations, are partnering with the Tallahassee Urban League for the event.

For more information on how you can participate or learn more about the Unity in the community, please call Mr. Wash Anderson, at (850) 222-6111.