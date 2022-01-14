Tallahassee unveils 3 markers highlighting local civil rights leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee city leaders unveiled three new markers in Frenchtown Thursday morning that recognize the sacrifice of those who lead the civil rights movement

The markers highlight local civil rights foot soldiers and their contributions to ending segregation.

"It is important that we preserve because our children coming behind won't know this if we don't leave something," Dianne Williams-Cox, a Tallahassee City Commissioner, said. "You know the scripture says, 'what mean of you by these stones?" We've got leave stones in the community so the children will know."

The markers are located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Frenchtown Heritage Hub.