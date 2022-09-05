Tallahassee unionized Starbucks protests in front of store, closes for Labor Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Starbucks Workers United Union said Starbucks gave raises to their non-unionized stores, while their unionized stores didn't for three weeks. However, on Aug. 29, the union says those raises did come through for their member with no reasoning as to why they were delayed.

Leo Hernandez union partner of the North Monroe Street Starbucks Store said the Starbucks Workers United Waived their right to bargain for benefits and raises.

"It would allow starbucks to instate those benefits for us such as the raise,without having to negotiate it for part of the contract, starbucks refused," said Hernandez.

Although Union Partners got their raises, they're still missing out on some benefits they say other non-union stores received.

"They have updated the dress code, which is another thing that unionized stores do not get, the updated dress code,as well as new apron sizes, new trainings, all which is being withheld from unionized locations," said Hernandez.

Starbucks Corporate responded to the union. The company said in a statement:

"The law is clear: once a store unionizes, no changes to benefits are allowed without good faith collective bargaining. Partners still have access to all Starbucks benefits already in place when the petition was filed, but any changes to your wages, benefits and working conditions that Starbucks establishes after that time would not apply to you and would have to be bargained."

Caesar Scalia said he loves his Starbucks store off of North Monroe Street that he's worked at for over a year.

"Over the past four years I've been with the company, I've grown to love what we stand for, and I've grown to love the coworkers that i've met here and the friendships and the connections I've made here with my coworkers and my customers," said Scalia.

Scalia says over the past year, however, he's seen some things that made unionizing the store more important.

"It's really disappointing going from a family type environment with the customers and coworkers alike, to what it is now, kind of like glorified fast food," said Scalia.