Tallahassee train station renovation nearing completion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A piece of Tallahassee history is about to get a new life. The former passenger station that still stands along the tracks near the corner of All Saints Street and Railroad Avenue is nearing the end of a multi-million dollar renovation.

Earlier this year, we took you inside the station that’s served the Capital City for more than a century. We recently bot an updated look at the progress being made inside and how it’ll serve the city for decades to come.

Through the years, the Tallahassee train station has seen a lot of changes, now this building steeped in Big Bend history is on track for a new purpose.

“To come into this site and this beautifully restored historic building in this area where there’s all growth and energy, we could not be more excited,” explained Kerri Post, Director ofLeon County Division of Tourism. Tourism is a big economic driver in the Tallahassee area. With about 500 hotel rooms within two blocks of the new visitor information center, Post added, “we are just so excited to have the opportunity to serve the visitors.”

Post added the total restoration for the building is about $3.5 million. It was originally estimated to be about $2.3 million or $2.4 million. Post explained the pandemic and inflation drove up prices over the course of construction. The money to pay for the work comes from tourist development tax dollars.

We first took you inside this building during demolition last fall. Now, they’re working around supply chain issues to get the final touches on the space. “Construction always takes a little longer when you have the historic overlay to really get it right,” Post added.

“I think the revitalization of downtown and the Southside is really important with the collaborations we have in the community here,” said Robert Blacklidge. He is executive director for Domi Station, a business incubator. They have a space right across the parking lot from the former train station. “Bringing in an entity like Visit Tallahassee really allows us to highlight what is already here,” Blacklidge added. He said he is looking forward to having more visitors and potential entrepreneurs looking to invest in our community.

“Tallahassee is great place to start and grow a company. Domi has been at the heart of that for a long time,” Blacklidge said.

Blacklidge and Post both said they hope the investment being made at the station could light the way for even bigger projects in the future.

Last month we talked about Amtrak possibly returning to the area. Post said since the county owns the building now, Amtrak would have to set up a station somewhere else in the city if passenger rail returns.

