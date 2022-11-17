Watch Now
Overnight cold night sheltering to be provided Thursday night

Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 15:10:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Due to cold night temperatures on Thursday night, local community partners and governments will be providing overnight sheltering in Tallahassee for those experiencing homelessness.

Recommended by local health experts, all overnight sheltering activities will reportedly be conducted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Sheltering will take place at the Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, beginning at 9 p.m. The City of Tallahassee's Star Metro bus service will also be providing transportation.

If needed, community partners will provide overflowing shelter overnight, leaving the following morning at 7 a.m.

Community partners include:

  • Leon County Government
  • City of Tallahassee
  • Leon County Health Department
  • BBCoC
  • Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center
  • Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community
  • First Baptist Church
  • Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
  • ALSCO
  • Capital City Youth Services

The homeless population has reportedly been informed in-person as well as by text to phone service.

If in need of accessing Star Metro, contact BBCoC's Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

For more information, contact Johnna Coleman with the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC) at 850-792-5015.

