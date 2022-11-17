Overnight cold night sheltering to be provided Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Due to cold night temperatures on Thursday night, local community partners and governments will be providing overnight sheltering in Tallahassee for those experiencing homelessness.

Recommended by local health experts, all overnight sheltering activities will reportedly be conducted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Sheltering will take place at the Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, beginning at 9 p.m. The City of Tallahassee's Star Metro bus service will also be providing transportation.

If needed, community partners will provide overflowing shelter overnight, leaving the following morning at 7 a.m.

Community partners include:



Leon County Government

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

BBCoC

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community

First Baptist Church

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church

ALSCO

Capital City Youth Services

The homeless population has reportedly been informed in-person as well as by text to phone service.

If in need of accessing Star Metro, contact BBCoC's Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

For more information, contact Johnna Coleman with the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC) at 850-792-5015.

