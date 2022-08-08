Watch Now
Tallahassee to prep the community for hurricane season through family fun event

Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 08, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee, Quest and Bond Community Health Center have partnered to bring an afternoon of family fun and hurricane prep to the Tallahassee community on August 13.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., community members will be able to partake in family fun activities and enjoy music and food as the City of Tallahassee educate attendees about the city's Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) program.

The "Tackle Your Testing" 2022 tailgate event will take place at the Jack L McLean Park, located at 700 Paul Russell Rd., providing no-cost comprehensive lab testing and tips on how to prepare for potential emergencies.

NFL legend Warrick Dunn will also make an appearance.

