Tallahassee to host first Inclusion Revolution 5K to benefit Special Olympics Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee will see another in-person race on Saturday, the first Tallahassee Inclusion Revolution 5K benefiting the Special Olympics of Florida.

We asked organizers why this race matters so much.

"In the senior companion program we had about 93 volunteers and we're down to about 30. And so it's been a tremendous loss in our volunteer ranks," said Damien McNeil with Special Olympics Florida. "We have had volunteers pass away, we have seen them you know move in with family or just have a change of direction in their life."

The companion program is looking for volunteers 55 and older in the Big Bend area.

The volunteers will also receive a stipend for their generosity.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m at Florida State University's Langford Green in front of Doak Campbell Stadium.