Tallahassee Temple groundbreaking kicks off construction project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Construction is underway for the Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be the third temple in the state after the Orlando Florida and Fort Lauderdale Florida temples.

The temple in Florida’s capital city was announced in April 2020.

"With the announcement of the temple in Tallahassee, we, with hearts full of gratitude, look forward to further becoming a gospel sharing and temple going people,” said President Benjamin Smith of the Tallahassee Florida Stake.

The single-story structure of approximately 29,000 square feet is being built on a 4.97-acre site adjacent to a Church meetinghouse off Thomasville Road (2440 Papillion Way) in northeast Tallahassee

Florida is home to more than 160,000 Latter-day Saints in 267 congregations, according to the Church of Latter-Day Saints.