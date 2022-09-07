Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra is giving students an opportunity to discover a love of music

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Students in Leon County are getting an opportunity to go on a virtual musical journey.

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra partnered with WFSU Public Media to introduce a new way of learning about music.

Roger Rhythm and Violetta Vibraton are the newest music teachers on TSO Symphonic Safari Adventure.

It's an online program teaching you about each instrument and musician that makes up an orchestra.

All of the musicians in the program are members of Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra an opportunity giving people an inside look at what makes one sound.

"Each individual instrument in the orchestra is interviewed for about ten minutes and gets up close and personal with the musicians and shows how the instruments works and asks all sorts of fun questions" said Amanda Stringer.

Stringer is the CEO of Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra.

She said this has been an idea for almost ten years and with everything moving virtual because of the pandemic launching now was the perfect fit and its no better time to get students interested in music.

"Well I think we all know music education is suffering in schools. So this gives them an opportunity at their homes with their parents or on the weekends to dive into what it is to be a musician and see if that's something they're interested in and hopefully pursue if it peaks their interest," said Stringer.

This online program was funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.

TSO was the only nonprofit in Leon County to receive this grant and is a part of the two percent of orchestras funded nationwide.

An accomplishment Dr. Ben Lougheed program director for the guitar department with music lessons express says should help discover more young musicians.

"Music allows us to express things that we can't with words and with thoughts. Its a way to process emotions and express emotions and feel emotions that we just cant do in any other way," Lougheed said.

A form of expression for all ages.

This program is for students in grades second through fourth.

Centennial Bank has provided a collection of books to each of Leon County Schools' elementary libraries, and Envision Credit Union will be sponsoring nine thousand activity guides.