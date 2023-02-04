Tallahassee Super Clean Sweep returns for 28th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To keep Tallahassee litter free, Keep Tallahassee Beautiful is back with their 28th annual Super Clean Sweep.

Its happening March 4th, but groups can sign up now. Last year 40 groups helped collect two tons of litter during the event.

We spoke with Anna Hopkins, a board member for Keep Tallahassee Beautiful, who says the event is a good way to help keep the community clean.

"Litter is a prevalent problem often times we drive past it on the road and we get used to it. So having days like this where we all get together and focus on the issue and raise awareness of it are really important," said Hopkins.

The Super Clean Sweep is March 4th people can pick up supplies between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. at Lake Ella. The cleanup runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For more information on how to sign up you can visit the Keep Tallahassee Beautiful website.