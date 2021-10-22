Tallahassee Sundown Concert to bring awareness to Myeloma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A jazz concert for a good cause. That's what the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority hosting on Saturday. Their second-to-last Sundown Concert Series is raising awareness for Myeloma.

It's one of the most common types of blood cancer.

The International Myeloma Society of Tallahassee will be handing out pamphlets during the concert to raise awareness of the disease.

Bob Thornberry says he's excited to bring awareness to Myeloma while also having a night of fun and Jazz during Saturday's Sundown Concert.

"There's a lot of famous jazz who have been here in Tallahassee, and to bring this type of music here is special," said Thornberry who helped plan the event. "I was an orthopedic surgeon, now I'm retired, and I treated a number of these jazz musicians in my practice and I've been trying to put something together like this for the last three to four years."

The free Sundown Concert Series will begin Saturday evening at 7 p.m. and will end around 10 p.m.