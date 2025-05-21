Tallahassee student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Tallahassee student is headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland next week.

13-year-old Cecily Dean will be competing against 242 other scholars as they compete for the top spot. Envision Credit Union is sponsoring her.

The competition is being held in National Harbor, Maryland, Tuesday, May 27th-Thursday, May 29th. All rounds of this year’s national competition – preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals – will take place at the Gaylord National Resort.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the iconic American competition, which was first held on June 17, 1925, with just nine participants.

Scripps News

WAYS TO WATCH:

The 2025 broadcast/livestream of the competition follows the schedule below (all Eastern times):



The preliminaries will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and spellingbee.com from 8:00 a.m.-4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27th.

The quarterfinals will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and spellingbee.com.

The semifinals broadcast will air 8:00-10:00 p.m. on ION on Wednesday, May 28th. (The live semifinals will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and spellingbee.com from 2:30-6:30 p.m. earlier that day.)

The finals will air live in primetime on ION from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 29th.

In addition to ION, the semifinals and finals will also air on Scripps’ other national entertainment networks, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff, as well as ION Plus, Scripps News, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and spellingbee.com.

Scripps News will stream an encore of the semifinals on Thursday, May 29th, from 1:00-3:00 a.m. and the finals on May 29th from 11:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. The Scripps Networks can be found free over-the-air as well as on cable, satellite, and streaming platforms.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.