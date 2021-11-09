Tallahassee Start-Up Week can spell new business and job growth in the future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Tallahassee is open for business."

The Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality is getting people to invest in the community for years to come. During Tallahassee Start-Up Week, they're working with local organizations to reach as many local entrepreneurs as possible with tools to get them off the ground. According to Cristina Paredes, the Director of the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, the one thing driving the start-ups...

"A huge increase in that entrepreneurial spirit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Over 7,000 businesses started in 2020.The goal now is to grow jobs in industries like applied science, IT, healthcare, and manufacturing.

"We just want to let people know we're here."

Florida State University's Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship is helping to lead the charge as one of the partners. Dean, Dr. Susan Fiorito, says they're focusing on small business development.

"Successful business people have failed once, sometimes many times, before they have a successful venture."

Domi Station is another force leading start-up week. They are a non-profit startup incubator. While new businesses are the goal...it's also important to focus on keeping them stocked with employees who want to stay. Executive Director, Robert Blacklidge, says this week gives them the opportunity to...

"Have that conversation with somebody you would've never have met otherwise and that begins the journey down creativity."

Tallahassee Start-up week is happening through Friday with sessions in mentoring, finances, women in technology, and much more for entrepreneurs. Click here for more!

