Tallahassee Senior Center quilts for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quilting for a cause is what the Tallahassee Senior Center is doing to help support the Sleep in Heavenly Peace children's program.

The program builds new beds for kids who don't have a place to sleep, and the seniors are making sure those kids are warm and comfortable.

They've made over fifty quilts for the program which will be donated to local families.

Quilt group leader, Janice Watson, says every handmade stitch they do that can help someone in need is dear to their hearts.

"It's just very heartwarming for us and it just makes you feel good to be able to give something that you know somebody needs," Watson said.

The quilt group relies on and is always looking for community donations of fabric materials to make this happen.

They also make quilts for veterans in need.

Anyone in the community, 50 years of age or older, can join the quilt group at the Tallahassee Senior Center. They meet Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

