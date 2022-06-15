Tallahassee Senior Center is brings families together through lifelong learning program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families are getting an opportunity to write their history through two workshops at the Northeast Public Library.

The Tallahassee Senior Center is offering Writing your family history workshop through the Lifelong Learning Program.

Mary Sterner Lawson is guiding families through the process of collecting, organizing, and writing down memories that will last a lifetime.

She said its so easy to forget stories and lessons from your loved ones and having them stored away will keep your families legacy alive.

"And if I can inspire people to get those stories down to carry them on through future generations to have them past them along I would feel really good about it" said Mary Sterner Lawson.

Writing your family history sessions are June 20th and 27th from 10 am to 11:30 am at the Northeast Branch Library.

You can sign up online through the Tallahassee Senior Center.

The sessions are $5 per class.