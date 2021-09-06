Tallahassee Ruck Crew dedicates Labor Day run to fallen soldiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Tallahassee Ruck Crew ran 13 miles on Labor Day morning, each mile in honor of one of the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul.

Those soldiers died in service on August 26 as they were working to evacuate others into safety.

Tallahassee Ruck Crew Co-founder Mike Mccaffrey and his group packed weighted ruck bags, much like the ones soldiers carry and made their way through the twists and turns of Tom Brown Park trails.

McCaffrey says each step they took was towards honoring the ultimate sacrifice from those soldiers, and the families they leave behind.

"While it's about them, they have families at home, people that care about them and love them and are expecting them to come home, and when they don't, I think that's pretty tough."

He and his team toughed through all 13 miles in about three and a half hours this morning with an American Flag in tow.

They'll also band together at Cascades Park to remember 20 years since 9/11.