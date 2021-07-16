Tallahassee RollerGirls to offer introduction to roller derby courses starting July 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee RollerGirls are offering an introduction to roller derby course that will take place over six weeks beginning on July 18.

The foundational six-week course will introduce you to the skills, strategy, and rules structure of competitive-level flat-track roller derby, according to the RollerGirls. Participation in all 6 sessions is required for advancement into league practice.

The six-week course will be a hybrid model with weekly on-skates lessons on Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and modules to complete via Google Classroom.

The dates for the courses run from July 18 to August 22, with makeup dates on August 29 and September 5.

Participants will pay $5 per session, but it will be $7 if you are using loaner skates or gear. You must provide your own mouthguard.

If you are interested, you must pre-register for the course by clicking here.

After registration, you will receive a confirmation text or e-mail with directions to complete digital waivers prior to the first session on July 18.

Any additional questions can be sent via email to trgbootcamp@gmail.com.