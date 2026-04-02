Tallahassee residents can earn a utility credit during the biannual "Cash for Trash" event on April 18th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee is bringing back its biannual "Cash for Trash" event on Saturday, April 18th, offering residents a $5 utility bill credit to properly dispose of bulk items and hazardous waste.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Beautification and Waste Management facility, located at 2727 Major James Morgan Jr. Way near Messer Field.

Residents can drop off furniture, large and small household appliances, electronics, computers, and up to four non-commercial tires.

The City will also accept household hazardous waste, including batteries, cleaners, paints, pesticides, and solvents, except household garbage, yard waste, or construction and demolition debris.

The event is strictly for residential customers with active garbage service; commercial business customers cannot participate. While residents can make multiple trips, the city will only issue one $5 utility credit per account.

City officials encourage residents to use their every-other-week bulky item curbside collection, but note this event is especially useful for apartment residents or those with several large items to discard.

The National Civic League named Tallahassee an All-America City in 2025, recognizing environmental programs like "Cash for Trash" and single-stream recycling.

For more information, residents can visit Talgov.com/YOU or call City of Tallahassee Utilities at 850-891-4968.

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