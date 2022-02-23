Tallahassee resident sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A resident of Tallahassee was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges.

According to the United States Department of Justice Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida, Kristopher Blake Hill, age 40, was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison.

The United States Department of Justice made the announcement Wednesday.

After his time in federal prison, Hill will serve three years of probation (supervised release).

Also part of his sentencing, Hill will have to pay restitution to Capital City Bank, Thomasville National Bank and Suntrust Bank, which is now known as Truist following its merger with BB&T.

Hill previously pled guilty to bank fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud, possession of stolen mail and aggravated identity theft.

According to the justice department, Hill passed multiple fake checks at grocery stores and retail stores in Tallahassee, Crawfordville and locations in the state of Georgia between July 1, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020.

Hill was arrested in a Tallahassee hotel and was discovered to be in possession of stolen mail, checks, and counterfeit checks.

Government officials determined Hill used the stolen checks to create fake checks that he used at financial institutions.

Hill also has a database of fake Georgia Drivers Licenses with his image, his name or the names of other individuals.

Hill was in possession of more than 100 authentic social security numbers and other personal identification information from third parties.

The court ordered Hill to surrender his computer, mobile phones, 14 Georgia Driver License, 30 blank plastic cards, 101 fake and blank checks and currency.

“Our citizens and their personal identifying information are the constant targets of devious criminals who would rather steal than earn an honest living,” U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said in a statement. “With our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to vigorously identifying and prosecuting those individuals who steal the identities of others and use that identifying information to fraudulently obtain money to which they are not entitled.”

The investigation was via the efforts of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Leon and Wakulla County Sheriff's offices in Florida and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

Assistant United States Attorneys Justin M. Keen and Kaitlin Weiss prosecuted the case.