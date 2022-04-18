Tallahassee resident dead following a traffic accident in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee is dead following a vehicle accident Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 90; west of Dover Road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 12:25 p.m. the incident involved a sedan, which was driven by a 27-year-old man of Tallahassee and a semi-truck.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

According to the report, the driver of the car attempted to pass on the right side of the semi-truck as the driver of the semi-truck attempted to make a right turn into the driveway of a work site.

The left side of the sedan contacted the right front of the semi-truck in the driveway. The sedan crossed the grass shoulder, collided with two trees and overturned.

The report notes that the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by Gadsden County Emergency Medical Services to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee.

The driver was later pronounced dead.

The semi-truck, which was driven by a 54-year-old man of Hosford, was able to stop near the area of initial contact with the car.

FHP reports the driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.