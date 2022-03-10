Tallahassee resident convicted of drug trafficking offenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Lamar Anthony Dukes, 36, of Tallahassee, Florida of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

The guilty verdict, returned Tuesday, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that Dukes distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl on June 9, 2021, and that he later distributed methamphetamine on June 17, 2021.

On June 24, 2021, after executing a search warrant at Dukes’ residence, law enforcement seized distribution amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia and approximately $48,558 cash.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

Dukes’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Judge Robert L. Hinkle. Dukes faces a minimum of ten years to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and five years to life of supervised release.