Tallahassee receives $3.5 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FEMA has approved $3,573,869 to the state of Florida to assist the City of Tallahassee with reimbursement for the costs of debris removal following Hurricane Michael under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program .

FEMA funds will reimburse Tallahassee for the collection, reduction, disposal and site management of debris within the city following the October 2018 storm.

This is an expedited project, which is awarded at 50 percent of eligible costs incurred. The other half of the grant will be awarded once applicants provide all supporting documentation for the project. The total project cost is $7,147,738.

The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. T

he Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews these projects prior to FEMA final approval.