Tallahassee Queer Artists Collective celebrates pride month with Mickee Faust Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Queer Tallahassee Artist Collective celebrated pride month Saturday with their queer artists' market at the Mickee Faust Club.

Organizers say the newly-formed group presents local queer artists with safe spaces to capitalize on economic opportunities without fear of being mis-gendered or disrespected -- adding they're excited to partner with Mickee Faust for their 15-year celebration.

"Particularly in this climate right now, it's really important for queer people to feel like we have community and to be open in our neighborhoods and the city of Tallahassee," said Sampson Reichard, Networking and youth director with QTAC. "We're really excited to partner with Queer as Faust this year, just as this is our first year really getting going with our markets and stuff and being able to reconnect and kind of build off of what's already been built."

If you weren't able to visit with them Saturday, Q-TAC will host another market at 926 Bar and Grill on June 26th.

The Mickee Faust Club also has additional events planned to celebrate Pride month and their 15 years in service to the community.