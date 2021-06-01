Tallahassee prepares to raise gun violence awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Groups like Moms Demand Action have worn Orange each June to honor the lives lost due to gun violence, raise awareness about its prevalence, and to speak up for change.

"Here locally, we're certainly trying to create as much awareness as possible," says Michaela Denny, a local Moms Demand Action organizer. "We really emphasize a lot of different programs that include things about gun safety, especially gun safety with children at home."

In addition to the more than one hundred people who die each day at the hands of gun violence, Denny points out that "Firearms are the leading cause of death for children under the age of 18, and here in Tallahassee, we're no stranger to this."

Some who live in Tallahassee still mourn the death of 16-year-old Joshua Purcell, found shot in the Bethel AME church parking lot last July. Others say they plan to join Moms Demand Action in a show of solidarity for common sense gun laws that could work to prevent such tragedies.

"I believe solidarity is a good thing," says Brett Middleton, who lives in Tallahassee. "I believe that gun violence should be kept in check. A vast majority of people do believe that it's something that should be a little more tightly controlled."

Tallahassee City Commissioners will deliver a Wear Orange Proclamation Wednesday, ahead of Friday's Wear Orange Virtual Kickoff event. The capitol building will also be lit orange Friday evening, and you're encouraged to wear your orange and snap a selfie in front of it to show your support.