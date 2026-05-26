Tallahassee police, witness share details about weekend parking garage shooting

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A weekend shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex sent three people to the hospital. One of them is fighting for their life.

Police say officers heard shots near 411 Chapel Drive and Call Street. Legacy Student Living is at that location. The complex caters to college students.

TPD says the gunshots followed what they called an unsanctioned pop-up party. Officers found the three victims when they arrived on scene. They all were later hospitalized.

A witness who lives at the apartments told ABC 27 the shots rang out as high schoolers were celebrating their graduation. He claims multiple people on higher floors ran down stairs, and the shots continued as multiple cars drove away from the complex.

Police say no one has been arrested yet in this case. They're urging anyone with information to call them at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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