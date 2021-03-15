Tallahassee Police seize over $36,000 worth of methamphetamines after search warrant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has seized more than $36,000 worth of drugs off the streets and arrested a suspected gang member in Tallahassee.

TPD recently conducted an investigation into a validated gang member, reportedly armed and selling synthetic narcotics in the 1300 block of Ocala Road.

After a thorough investigation, probable cause was developed, and a search warrant was obtained.

On March 12, members of TPD’s Special Investigations Section and the Violent Crimes Response Team searched the residence and discovered over 30 grams of Alpha-PBP (categorized in the family of methamphetamines), valued at $36,000.

The search yielded an additional 24 grams of MDMA and a 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen.

During the search, 21-year-old Elijah Jeremiah Pittman was at the residence and subsequently taken into custody. Pitman was charged with possession of Alpha-PBP with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you see illegal activity, you are urged to report it by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.