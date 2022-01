TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A young boy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accidental shooting in Tallahassee according to police.

Tallahassee police say the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Basin Street. That's near the Griffin Heights Apartments.

It happened just before 2 in the afternoon Saturday, January 8th.

Although believed to be accidental, the shooting is open and active.